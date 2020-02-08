WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price (up from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 2,390 ($31.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,537.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,253.31. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

