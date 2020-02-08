Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Get Westrock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. Westrock has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Westrock by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after buying an additional 56,317 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.