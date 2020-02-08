Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WSTL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 9,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Westell Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%.

In other Westell Technologies news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman acquired 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,500 shares of company stock worth $54,700. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

