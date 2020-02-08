Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
WSTL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 9,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Westell Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%.
About Westell Technologies
Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).
