West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Given $27.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned West Bancorporation an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,230 over the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 437.8% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 59,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.46. 16,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 26.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

