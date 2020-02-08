Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $112.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.44.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.