Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 4.35 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has assigned a sell rating to the company. Weidai’s rating score has declined by 45% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Weidai an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

WEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE WEI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 64,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,507. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.15 million during the quarter. Weidai had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weidai will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

