Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.72 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.97), 7,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 21,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.96).

The firm has a market cap of $68.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc provides technology solutions to the insurance, automotive, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ingenie and Healthcare Services. It owns and operates physical rehabilitation clinics; and offers InnoCare, a clinic management software platform, as well as provides call center and customer service operation services.

