Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report sales of $78.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.23 million to $80.66 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $82.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $316.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.87 million to $320.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.89 million, with estimates ranging from $307.12 million to $325.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.
NYSE WRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 239,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.
