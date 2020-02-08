Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report sales of $78.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.23 million to $80.66 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $82.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $316.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.87 million to $320.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.89 million, with estimates ranging from $307.12 million to $325.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 239,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

