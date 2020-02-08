Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $154.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.36.

DIS opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.52. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

