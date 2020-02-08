Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Imperial Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Imperial Capital from $144.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.36.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,939,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $36,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

