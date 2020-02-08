Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $86,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.