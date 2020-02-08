W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRA. Loop Capital downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

GRA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,577. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.47% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after buying an additional 737,664 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 151,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

