W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 637,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $77.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,556,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,362,000 after acquiring an additional 250,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

