W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

