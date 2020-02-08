Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $7.14 million and $1.74 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.33 or 0.05931269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 131.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038597 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

