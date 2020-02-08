VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised VOLVO AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. VOLVO AB/ADR has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.53.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

