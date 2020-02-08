VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VOC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $74.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.86. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 93.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.