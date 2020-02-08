VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:VTS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:VTS) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$251.89 ($178.65) and last traded at A$251.89 ($178.65), approximately 11,332 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$248.54 ($176.27).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$241.58.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $1.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

