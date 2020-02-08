Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

NASDAQ VIVE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,441. The company has a market cap of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

