Vitae Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00013221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $25.26 million and $215,048.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003647 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

