Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $544.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.