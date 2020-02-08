Vista Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,589,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.