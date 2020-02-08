Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $467,000 in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $5,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,507,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.23. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $130.19 and a 12 month high of $199.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

