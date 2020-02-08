Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $209,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.33. 2,264,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,884. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.29. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

