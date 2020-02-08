Vista Capital Partners Inc. Buys 14,026 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 32.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $171,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $169.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

