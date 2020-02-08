Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.74. 5,678,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.29. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.