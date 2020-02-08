Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Virtusa stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 768,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,043. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.
Virtusa Company Profile
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.