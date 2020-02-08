Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Virtusa stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 768,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,043. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $452,469.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,121.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $404,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,853. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

