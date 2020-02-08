Virtu Financial LLC Sells 12,836 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,214. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.19 and a fifty-two week high of $185.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

