Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 232,809 Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 232,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 7,157,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,119,716. Cronos Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

