Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 490.4% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 446,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 370,651 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 1,225,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

