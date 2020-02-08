Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 111,957,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,735,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $6,834,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,836,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356 in the last 90 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

