Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

