Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,740,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

