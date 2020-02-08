Virtu Financial LLC Buys 26,749 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 460.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.16. 2,063,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

