Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $176,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 1,785,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

