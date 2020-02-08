Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $94,000 Position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 970,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKBA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

