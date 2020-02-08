View (VIEW) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. View has a market cap of $170,000.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, View has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One View token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About View

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official website is view.ly . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling View

View can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

