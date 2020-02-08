Vicus Capital Trims Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $335.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,623 shares of company stock worth $128,462,192. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

