Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,086,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $289.22. 3,202,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,345. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

