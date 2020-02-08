Vicus Capital Purchases New Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. 2,979,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,680. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. PPL’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

