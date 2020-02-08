Vicus Capital Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.87. 4,471,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,612. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.