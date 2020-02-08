Vicus Capital Invests $160,000 in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in AEGON by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AEGON by 226.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 943,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,308. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. AEGON has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research cut AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

