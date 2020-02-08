Vicus Capital Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

D stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,505. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

