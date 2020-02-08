ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on VSAT. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.
ViaSat stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.79.
In other ViaSat news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ViaSat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.
