ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSAT. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.79.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViaSat will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.