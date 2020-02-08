VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,510 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.06% of VF worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in VF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,072,000 after buying an additional 69,219 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,654,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in VF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,353,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,484,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in VF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,152,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,593,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

