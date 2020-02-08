Version (V) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Version has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Version coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Version has a market cap of $120,802.00 and $7.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Profile

Version is a coin. Version’s total supply is 615,558,468 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto . Version’s official website is version2.org

Version Coin Trading

Version can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

