Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 49,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,141. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
