Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 49,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,141. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

