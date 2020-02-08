Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VBTX. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Veritex has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,697. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,158,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veritex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Veritex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veritex by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.