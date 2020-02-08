Veritaseum Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and $2,884.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $6.26 or 0.00063949 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Tokenomy, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00220896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00034031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00130097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Tokenomy, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

