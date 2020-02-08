Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.07 on Friday. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $170.10 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

